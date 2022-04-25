CR CARTAGENA. Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:28



Just two hundred families that make up the Autism We Are All Association conquered more than 2,500 people, who participated in the Autism We Are All 2022 route, yesterday, through the streets of the city center with an unbeatable atmosphere and with the motto ‘Walk again with they’.

A blue tide –the test shirt is that color–, in keeping with the tone of the sky on a full spring Sunday, took over the center of Cartagena to travel five kilometers through some of the most emblematic places, such as the Plaza del Ayuntamiento , the Quay of Alfonso XII and the Roman Theatre. The atmosphere was also favored by the presence of a cruise ship in the port.

The march sought to give visibility to people suffering from autism spectrum disorder, demand equal opportunities and raise funds for the activities of an association founded three years ago.

Among the participants was the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, who was part of the route accompanied by the coordinator of the Molinete Archaeological Park, María José Madrid.

As a complement to the tour, the participants were able to enjoy different activities upon their arrival at the Town Hall Square, most of them aimed at children: photocalls with characters from Star Wars, inflatables and performances by rappers.