Elmec Informatica has no doubts: for an efficient communication and collaboration, for its employees, it is necessary to have an unparalleled collaboration. After careful analysis, the Managed Service Provider of IT services which boasts an experience of at least 50 years in the sector, has decided to rely on Jabra: leader in the development and manufacture of audio and video solutions. Benefits arise from this collaboration, where Elmec Informatica employees will be provided with state-of-the-art headphones with acoustic isolation and improved voice quality.

Let’s talk about Evolve2 40 and Evolve 75e modelsable to give a hand to professionals such as managers, commercial accounts, technical specialists, Helpdesk operators; all collaborators who help the company to offer various types of services, such as: Cloud, System, Platform, Security, Workplace and Network. Furthermore, by using these devices for many hours a day, there is not only concrete help in the workplace. Working with Microsoft Teams and Cisco Jabber it has never been easier!

Elmec Informatica cares about the health of its employees

Anyone who has kept a pair of headphones on for many hours a day knows its drawbacks, with perennial headaches and a feeling of tightness on the ears. The company knows the drawbacks well that can lead to such inconveniences, which is why Jabra not only aims at improving the work, concretely speaking, but also at the quality of the activity itself. The models issued to employees boast convenience and efficiency, adapting to the work of the professional figure.

The headphones we are talking about have already been tried by workers, finding positive feedback, especially towards the Evolve2 40 model. The latter, in fact, guarantee a higher concentration than the models tested previously, with a battery that can last a very long time. Let’s talk about 37 hours of autonomy and, for those who work in one of the areas mentioned in the previous paragraph, it means having one less thought. The pavilions are able to perfectly isolate from noise, avoiding external annoyances and a decidedly cleaner work, in terms of listening. The same goes for the microphone; there are three of them: two located on the arch and one in the right pavilion.

This is not to say that Evolve 75e hasn’t been appreciated in the same way; let’s talk about professional wireless earphoneswith one more detail than many proposed models: they have certification for UC. Again, employees found good isolation technology, complete with activation for the various voice assistants at the touch of a button. But what stands out most about these headphones is the design; they are placed around the neck, clearly visible and light. The lights positioned, busylight, can be turned on by the user to declare that he does not want to be disturbed and the high-tech microphones cancel the surrounding voices.