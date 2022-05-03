With the premiere of the second season of Komi Can’t Communicate the co-star of the story, Komi Sanis in the minds of many people, especially those who do fan art Y cosplay.

The new episodes began airing on April 6 in Japan, but in the West it happened on the 27th of the aforementioned month. That’s through Netflixwhere a new episode is published every week and not altogether like other series.

In the new episodes of the anime Shouko Komi He keeps looking for a way to meet his goal, which is to get 100 friends at school.

Slowly but surely, get one of them in each episode, although not necessarily in this school. On some occasions, characters from outside this site appear who also make friends with her. It is in this way that this girl can deal with her socialization problems.

Fortunately, he has the support of hitohito tadano and other characters that help him expand and try to talk to others. But for her things are not so easy.

Even within his own family some of its members are of ‘few words’. Although they don’t talk much, they can be understood by everyone. family life of Komi San and the customs that she has are part of the attractiveness of this girl who has more than one cosplay.

Komi san recreated with cosplay thanks to a Brazilian cosplayer

This time we share a contribution of the cosplayer @babsofthegalaxy, originally from Brazil. As you can see in the photo in this note, she wears an outfit very similar to the student outfit from Komi San in its cosplay.

This includes the blue jacket, although in her case it has a darker appearance, as well as the red skirt with black stripes. This same pattern appears in the bow that she wears around her neck, which stands out in a white blouse that she also wears.

The hairstyle is quite similar. It is an interpretation that takes into account the details. As for the stage, although it does not look like a school, it does not clash with the general composition.

As the second season progresses Komi Can’t Communicate it is to imagine that there will be more cosplay of this girl. The new episodes will surely give ideas to the cosplayers about how they can recreate it effectively.

If you want to know more about Komi Can't Communicate consult landgamer. We also have more information about anime in general.