The cockroaches they are the most frequent and most unpleasant insects that we come across in our home, getting rid of them can become a real issue.

It can be said that there are two ways end this plague one is by using insecticides which can be dangerous if it is not done by a professional or ineffective if the appropriate insecticides are not used.

The other way is with home remedies, generally harmless to health and very effective when the problem is still controllable.

A homemade trick very easy to fight it’s plague related not only to a bad appearance due to lack of hygiene but with the transmission of diseases consists in mix baking soda sugar and water.

These ingredients are mixed in equal parts and once the mixture is achieved, scatter in the zones where have they been viewed these insects.

You can place small portions of this mixture in corners Y corners, cracks, pipesor anywhere you’ve seen any of these arthropods.

Another possibility is to make one mixture of onion with boric acid, which you can get at a pharmacy, the onion must be very well crushed so that the mixture becomes like a paste, the effect is the same as with the first option.

In addition, there are other actions that will help remove this pest one of them is seal any fissure that comes from outside no matter how small, of course keep the Clean house it helps a lot.

avoid leaving remains of food because cockroaches usually look for these residues to proliferate and special care must also be taken in the hygiene of the pipes, since humidity is another factor that favors the reproduction of these insects.

To scare them away you can also spray white vinegar in the places where you have seen any of these animals, because they dislike their smell and if it is too much they can even suffocate.

If after using all these methods the Problem persists, it may be a Severe case of infestation, so it may be time to contact the experts.