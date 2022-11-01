Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Tuesday 1st November 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (available online) sign by sign of today’s Branko horoscope, Tuesday 1st November 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, an interesting sky promises to be for you. In particular for freelancers: some good news are coming but pay attention to the clauses of an agreement!

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, you are a bit nervous lately, the work is giving you some trouble and you definitely need to switch off!

Twins

Dear Gemini, intriguing stars today – November 1, 2022 – for love, if you are alone you would do well to look around! Are you sure that behind a friendship there is actually something more?

Cancer



Dear Cancer, during the day you will be quite nervous, be careful not to make a bundle of all the grass! Some recovery is expected as early as this evening.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday 1 November 2022), intense emotions are foretold for you. You have a good grit and your tenacity will certainly not go unnoticed.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, during today’s day – November 1st – there may be some slowdowns so do not worry if things are not proceeding exactly in the direction you have imagined. Beware of unnecessary controversy. They lead nowhere …

Weight scale

Dear Libra, interesting sky for singles, dating favorites! You are definitely more serene and this also reverberates in interpersonal relationships.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, the day has an edge! Your grit will be greatly appreciated and others will be led to follow your example.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, interesting stars for couples, between now and the next few months it will be possible to take an important step that will allow you to consolidate harmony with your partner.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, your stars today invite you to be cautious, sometimes you can’t contain your craving for control and this could annoy those around you.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday, November 1, 2022), the sky is a little nervous. Try not to feed unnecessary controversy and go straight on your way.

Fish

Dear Pisces, feelings are finally back as protagonists of your life. An interesting day promises to be for you. If you are interested in a person why don’t you step forward?

