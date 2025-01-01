Eleven communities receive a yellow alert from the AEMET in 2025, especially due to rain, cold and fog

Almost a dozen communities have received the New Year on yellow alert (risk), especially due to rain, cold and fog, with minimum temperatures of up to eight degrees below zero in much of the center of the peninsula.

As published by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) on its website, there is a yellow warning until mid-afternoon due to occasional showers accompanied by storms in the Valencian Community, especially on the northern and southern coasts of Valencia, with the risk of accumulated precipitation in a 20 mm hourly and occasional showers accompanied by thunderstorms and small hail, and up to 60 mm in 12 hours.

Also in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, in Murcia, they are under a yellow warning due to rain that could reach 20 mm in an hour, occasionally accompanied by a storm.

Castilla y León, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Aragón, Cantabria and Catalonia have started the year with a yellow warning due to low temperatures, and in many areas there is also an alert for fog, which also extends to the Basque Country, La Rioja and Navarra.

Until ten in the morning, the alert is maintained for minimum temperatures of up to 8 degrees below zero in Parameras de Molina (Guadalajara), the Guadalajara mountain range and Cuenca, as well as in Albarracín and Jiloca (Teruel), and 6 below zero. in the Huesca Pyrenees, Cantabria del Ebro, in the Central system of Ávila, in the Iberian system of Burgos and in the mountain range Cantabrian of Palencia and in that of León, in the Central system in Segovia and in the Iberian and the plateau of Soria.

Minimum temperatures of -6 ºC in the pre-Pyrenees of Barcelona, ​​in the Pyrenees of Girona and Lleida and in the mountains of Madrid, and -5 ºC in the South, Vegas and West, also in the Community of Madrid.

The yellow warning, with -4 ºC, is also in force in the central depression of Barcelona, ​​in Tarragona, where it will affect adjacent areas of the southern and northern pre-coastal, the Iberian Zaragoza region.

Persistent fog affects a good part of the northeast and northwest half, such as the provinces of Lleida, Tarragona, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Valladolid, Zamora, Navarra, Álava and La Rioja. In many cases they can be dense, with visibility that does not reach 100/200 meters and locally freezing and accompanied by chirping.