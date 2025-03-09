The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, double defender of the title, survived the long list of illustrious defeats in Indian Wells, a tournament that lost this Saturday to Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Russian Andrey Rublev, after the first series head, the German Alexander Zverev.

In the female team, the Belarusa Aryna Sabalenka, number one in the world, achieved the Round pass with the American Coco Gauff, number three, who had to suffer in order to solve its commitment a priori accessible against the Japanese Moyuka Uchijima, number 53.

The feat

Alcaraz looks for his third consecutive title

Alcaraz started the defense of his crown with a 6-4 and 6-2 victory against French Quentin Halys, number 59, and was summoned in the third round with Canadian Deni Shapovalov. The Murcia played a good level and was satisfied even though they remain, he said, “Cosillas to improve.”

“It was not an easy game, it was not easy to control emotions, control nerves. I was nervous at the beginning, I knew I had to be concentrated, be calm, control the emotion and play a good tennis, ”Alcaraz said after his victory in 67 minutes against Halys.

“Then my nerves passed and I did it quite well. The defense of the title has begun. (…) I feel at home here, it is important to play a good tennis. The conditions are good, I love playing here. Fans have been very good with me and this support helps me, ”he added.

The great bell of the day was given by the Dutch Botic Van de Zandschulp, Lucky Loserwho eliminated Djokovic, quintuple Indian Wells champion. He won him 6-1, 3-6 and 6-1 in two hours to give another surprise after eliminating Alcaraz in the last Open of the United States.

Djokovic lost the opportunity to match Nadal’s 410 victories in 1,000 Masters Tournaments. The rival of Van de Zandschulp will be the Argentine Francisco Cerúndo, who achieved a suffering 4-6, 7-6 (3) and 6-1 victory against Mackenzie McDonald.

Honors to the winner Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Reuters

Cerúndo, number 26 of the world, he needed two hours and 19 minutes to eliminate McDonald, who had been executioner of the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich in the first round.

After the surprising eliminations of Djokovic, Zverev and Ruud also said goodbye to Rublev, who lost 6-4 and 7-5 against the Italian Matteo Arnaldi, number 35 in the world. Rublev lives a complicated moment and came from an early elimination against French Quentin Halys in Dubai. Arnaldi will face one between Japanese Rinky Hijikata and American Brandon Nakashima in the third round.

The tournament of the young Brazilian talent Joao Fonseca (n.80), who fell against the British Jack Draper (n.14) 6-4 and 6-0 and lost the opportunity to become the earliest from Rafa Nadal to reach the third round in the Californian desert.

The Chilean Alejandro Tabilo (n.31) won the Serbian Dusan Lajovic (n.108) and qualified for the third round, in which the favorite room awaits him, the American Taylor Fritz, champion of this tournament in 2022.

In the female team, the Belarusa Aryna Sabalenka, number one in the world, debuted with solid victory against McCartney Kessler (7-6 (4) and 6-3) and will play the third round against the Italian Lucia Bronzetti (n.62).

He had to suffer Coco Gauff, number three in the world, who won a two-hour battle and 33 minutes against the Japanese Moyuka Uchijima, number 53. Gauff ended up triumphing in the tiebreaker of the third set (6-4, 3-6 and 7-6 (4)).

Madison Keys, number five in the world and recent champion of the Australian Open, premiered with 6-3 and 6-0 victory against the Russian Anastasia Potapova and cited with the Belgian Elise Mertens.

The Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, number 17 of the world, who was fulminated in its premiere by the British Sonay Kartal (n.80) 6-2 and 6-1 could not.