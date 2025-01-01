Fernando Alonso’s twenty-first season in Formula 1 has not brought the success that his fans would have desired. His ninth final position in the championshipthe lack of podiums and the decreasing performance of an uncompetitive Aston Martin have been a disappointment, but An iota of hope keeps the illusions of ‘Alonism’ alive: the arrival of Adrian Newey at the Silverstone factory.

2024 seemed to continue with the same trend as the end of the previous season. Red Bull dominated unquestionably and Aston Martin had no problems finishing in the points despite being far from the podium. In fact, Alonso finished in the top 10 in the first six races of the seasonwith a fifth place in Saudi Arabia as the best result.

Everything began to go wrong in Imola, when a supposed package of improvements left the ‘Samurai’ last after crossing the finish line. From then on, The presence of the British team in the points began to be irregularsince it was swallowed up by the RB, Haas or Alpine.

Even so, the Asturian driver resisted, scoring points in half of the races held after the summer break, certifying Aston Martin’s fifth place in the Constructors’ World Championship and ninth for himself in the drivers’ table. All this with an increasingly slower AMR24, and in which Lance Stroll was unable to score a single goal after returning from vacation.

All attention focused on 2026

Although being ‘the best of the rest’ falls short given Aston Martin’s brilliant start in 2023, it has not all been bad news for Fernando Alonso’s followers, since A new ray of hope appears on the horizon: the arrival of Adrian Newey.

The internal war that devastated Red Bull at the beginning of the year ended up convincing the ‘Aerodynamic Genius’ to seek new challenges, and after so many years, battles and disappointments for the Asturian, he will finally have the opportunity to drive one of his cars.

One of the most brilliant minds in the history of competition engineering, Adrian Newey has dominated the last decades in Formula 1. The Englishman is directly responsible for the designs that have already won 25 Formula 1 World Championshipsand men like Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Mika Hakkinen and Nigel Mansell owe all their titles to Aston Martin’s brand new signing.

Now, hiring Newey does not guarantee success. In a sport as technically complex as motorsports, all the pieces that make up the gears of a team must function correctly, from the engineers, to the engine, which in 2026 will be Hondato the drivers, and in this area doubts continue at the Silverstone factory, as Lance Stroll once again had a worse than discreet performance in 2024.





Still, it’s impossible for Fernando Alonso’s diehard fans not to get excited about the future. The new 2026 regulations, with —almost— everything facing Aston Martin, and the confidence that the Asturian can fight for a World Cup fourteen years later of their last attempt in 2012, they keep alive the flame of enthusiasm in the Spanish fans.