A mega transfer is in the making, because Lewis Hamilton is going to Ferrari, according to a lot of sources!

There are no new drivers for the 2024 season compared to the previous season. Everyone drives where they drive. So it wasn't a particularly entertaining one Silly Season, but fortunately the one in 2025 has already started! Yes, the 2024 Bahrain GP (the first race of the new season) has yet to be held, but the rumor mill is now running at full speed. The latest rumor is too good not to share with you.

It looks like Lewis Hamilton is going to the Ferrari team! Yes, an ultimate dream scenario for Hamilton, Ferrari, Formula 1 and Drive To Survive seems to be coming true. Now those rumors have been going on for much longer, but today they were stronger than ever.

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Now even the British Motorsport know that Lewis Hamilton's transfer to Ferrari is really in the works. According to Autosport, negotiations are 'at an advanced stage'. In fact, it is expected that the message will be released by the end of this week. It's Thursday now, so that's between now and, uh, tomorrow!

The attentive reader will draw our attention to the fact that Hamilton has a contract until 2026. However, there is a clause for Lewis to get out of this. The past two seasons have been quite dramatic: Lewis Hamilton won as many races as Logan Sargeant and Nicholas Latifi combined. Both Ferrari and Mercedes have not responded substantively to the rumors.

Child of the account

It is clear who is in the kicking seat at Ferrari and that is none individual. Carlos Sainz Jr's contract runs until 2024. Sainz and Ferrari are busy negotiating with each other for the following years, but it is clear that he will be the one to pay the bill. Now that might not be a big deal. At Ferrari, Sainz does not have the same status as Leclerc, who is contracted until 2028. In addition, 'people' associate Carlos with Audi, which will join F1 in 2026. They are looking for a very solid and fast driver who needs no introduction. With Sainz you have a dream candidate.

This would be a very special move for Lewis Hamilton. He has been driving Mercedes-Benz engines since 2007. He has never driven another brand. And in terms of teams, Hamilton is also very loyal. From 2007 to 2012 he drove for McLaren. He has been driving for Mercedes since 2013. Lewis Hamilton has just turned 39 years old, when Hamilton goes to Ferrari next year, he will start there in his forties.

