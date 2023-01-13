Home » TV » Elena D’Amario, her first time: Maria De Filippi’s reaction

Elena D’Amario, a professional dancer known for her experience at Amici, where she is still part of the cast, made her debut on Rai 1 as an actress. It was her first experience with acting, and Elena D’Amario revealed that Maria De Filippi has always been by her side.

A new adventure for Elena D’Amario, there dancer professional of Friends who has traveled the world thanks to her great talent for dance and who today has decided to have a different experience, launching herself into the world of acting. As had been anticipated, Elena D’Amario was one of the protagonists of the first episode of the successful Rai 1 series “God help us“, with Francesca Chillemi and Elena Sofia Ricci.

For the dancer it was the debut absolute in the role of actress. As revealed in an interview with Fanpage, initially Elena D’Amario she had some fear in accepting this role, even if she then staked everything on the interpretation, as she usually does with the dance.

Elena D’Amario: the support of De Filippi

Elena D’Amario received the support of Maria DeFilippi, who has always supported her during the last few years and who, even in this adventure, has not lacked valuable advice and lots of affection. There dancer, in fact, he said:

Did I talk to Maria about it? Of course! I’m lucky to have someone like her next to me, who is one guide, especially when you approach doing something different. I found her great support, but also irony in talking about it. She advised me not to take myself too seriously. She supported me in the choice and from time to time she inquired: “how is she doing?”, “Do you like her?”.

And, after yesterday’s episode, for Elena D’Amario public support will also come. The comments on social media have been very positive for the dancer: i viewers of Rai 1 appreciated his facial expressions and his expressiveness so marked, beyond words.