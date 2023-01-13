The Spanish press has not hesitated to label Shakira as “vengeful” or for having dropped a “nuclear bomb” on her ex, Piqué, in her long-awaited BZRP Music Session #53 with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, which until press time It exceeded 50 million views on his YouTube channel.

“If anyone doubts who the vengeful lyrics are addressed to, Shakira is in charge of giving a clue when she sings: ‘I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you'”. And in that last word she pauses after “salt” and then says: “pique”, summarizes the newspaper El País, highlighting the union of the Colombian and the Argentine.

But what is a session? As the Spanish media well says, it is one of the most lucrative inventions in recent pop history. Gonzalo Julián Conde ‘Bizarrap’, 24, began by manipulating sounds on a computer following the instructions of Youtube tutorials and is now one of the most important music producers in the world.

In 2018 he started the BZRP Music Sessions, songs in which he puts the music and a singer the lyrics and the interpretation. One of the hits was with Puerto Rican Residente, “with a devastating rap show where he never tires of lashing out at Colombian J. Balvin.”

Another medium, ABC, describes that the song was a direct missile towards Piqué, the same one that in one minute already had almost one hundred thousand reproductions.

“You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury. You thought you hurt me and you made me tougher, women don’t cry anymore, women bill. She has the name of a good person. It’s clearly not what it sounds like. She has the name of a good person, she is clearly the same as you, for guys like you. I was too big for you, that’s why you’re with someone just like you. From love to hate there is a step, don’t come back here, listen to me. Zero grudges, baby. I wish you well with my supposed replacement. I don’t even know what happened to you, you’re so weird that I can’t even distinguish you. I’m worth two out of 22. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. You go fast, go slow. A lot of gym, but it works the brain a little too. Photos where they see me. Here I feel like a hostage, everything is fine for me. I’ll vacate you tomorrow, and if you want to bring her, she can come too. She has the name of a good person. It’s clearly not what it sounds like. She has the name of a good person. And a wolf like me is not for guys like you ”, reads the letter, in which she has apparently also seen fit to refer to the current partner of the former soccer player, Clara Chía.

“She has the name of a good person, she’s clearly not what she sounds like, she’s clearly the same as you.” Not exactly a casual choice of adverbs, they observe.

La Vanguardia, on the other hand, points out that “Shakira presents her followers with a challenge: trying to listen to the lyrics of her song without being left open-mouthed with the amount of darts she sends to her ex-partner to the rhythm of the music.”