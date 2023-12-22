Despite the harsh and tense atmosphere that dominates the relationship between the PSOE and the PP, Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo reached their first agreement this Friday, which will involve the third specific reform of the Constitution in 45 years. The meeting held today between the President of the Government and the leader of the opposition has had two fruits: the first, already closed, that agreement to expressly modify – in January – article 49 of the Basic Law to eliminate the term “disabled ” and replace it with “people with disabilities”; and the second, also highlighted although with a more uncertain path, the pact for the European Commission to mediate in the negotiation that both reopen with the objective of renewing the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), pending for more than five years . A proposal, that of mediation or “supervision” of the EU, which the PP has put on the table and the PSOE has accepted.

The CGPJ, which is the governing body of all judges in Spain, is made up of 20 members: 12 judges and 8 jurists of recognized prestige. They are all appointed by the Congress and the Senate by a three-fifths majority (which is why the agreement of the two main parties is necessary), although in the case of the 12 members judges the Chambers decide from a list of candidates prepared by the own race judges. The PP is willing to renew the body with the current system, but asks that, at the same time, a bill signed by popular and socialists be “registered” “simultaneously” to change the method of electing the council in the next renewal – which would take place within five years – so that the judges are the ones who directly elect the 12 member judges, without Parliament having the last word in that case. In La Moncloa they do not contemplate this scenario and are sure that Brussels, in its mediation role, will agree with the socialists and will determine that the renewal of the CGPJ is not conditional on the simultaneous modification of the law that regulates the election of its components. .

The Commissioner of Justice, the liberal Didier Reynders, urged at the beginning of December, as he has been doing recurrently, to “urgently” renew the CGPJ and begin “immediately afterwards” the process of reforming the system of electing its members, leaving Of course, that is the order of events that Brussels prefers, although he added that he was open to examining alternative solutions if PSOE and PP agreed.

“The important thing is to give institutional and constitutional normality to the main governing body of the judges and renew the CGPJ. Today that door is opened to make it possible with the mediation and verification of the European Commission. “We welcome all the formulas that are proposed to make the renewal of the CGPJ possible once and for all,” said the spokesperson for the Executive, Pilar Alegría, who has avoided clarifying whether the PSOE would be willing to explore the legal change proposed by the PP. to change the model of choice.

The PSOE and the PP were on the verge of agreeing to renew the CGPJ in the autumn of 2022. Feijóo broke off that negotiation when he learned that the Government had agreed with ERC to reform the Penal Code to repeal the crime of sedition, and since then – at As before that moment, he has cited other reasons or pretexts for refusing to negotiate. Government sources highlight that the agreement to renew the body of judges “was completely closed” on October 26, 2022, with an agreement on 32 names (20 regular members and 12 substitutes) and the commitment to promote a proposed law of strengthening of Justice. “The agreement was reached when the PP already knew, and had been asked about it, that sedition reform was on the table,” they say. The popular ones claim, on the contrary, that Minister Félix Bolaños lied to them about this point.

Feijóo's appearance at a press conference after the meeting with Sánchez occurred just when the news of the Lottery Jackpot broke. The room was immersed in a murmur of journalists and advisors while the leader of the PP from the lectern inquired about the winning number. When he spoke, Feijóo let out the joke that he had prepared for the special day on which he had met with the president: “Spain has not been hit by the big buck either, which is reserved for the partners of the Government and the independence movement.” . The head of the opposition initially wanted to downgrade the result of the meeting that lasted just over an hour and a half: “The meeting met expectations. Very little could be expected and we have achieved little,” he said. However, he had just agreed with the President of the Government on two important issues.

The negotiations to renew the CGPJ, broken for a year, will be resumed, but with the novelty that they will be “supervised” – in Feijóo's words – by the European Commission, which must be present at the meetings between the two PSOE negotiators and PP: the Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, and the Institutional Deputy Secretary of the PP, Esteban González Pons. The Government's intention is for everyone to meet next week. Feijóo tried to remove Bolaños from the talks, whom he accuses of “repeatedly lying” to the PP in the previous stage, but Sánchez responded that the presence of his minister is non-negotiable, and the popular leader has compromised.

Feijóo proposed to Sánchez the mediation of the European Commission after the PP, he explained, had carried out a “discreet survey” in which it confirmed that the community institution is willing to play that role between Bolaños and González Pons. The popular ones consider that the “appropriate” and “appropriate” person to play this role is the Commissioner of Justice, Didier Reynders, and the idea is for him to be present at the meetings. The Government does not think it is bad and does not go into who the mediators should be: its objective is to balance the agendas and for Bolaños and González Pons to resume negotiations before the end of the year. “We are delighted,” they summarized in La Moncloa about the Brussels mediation that Feijóo has proposed, and the terms used to end the negotiations.

The leader of the PP justified his proposal that the Commission “supervise” the negotiation with the same argument that the pro-independence parties use to defend the presence of international mediators in their conversations with the Government: that he does not trust Pedro Sánchez. However, Feijóo defended that the European Commission cannot be compared with the mediators that the independentists have proposed, for three reasons: that the community institution is a “Spanish” institution, since Spain deposits part of its sovereignty in the EU; that the supervision would be done “with transparency” and that, in fact, the Commission has already been mediating in some way with its meetings with both parties, although until now they have been separate and now they would be in three-person meetings.

“I understand that they make similarities of this nature. To be honest, if the Government's partners do not trust the Government, it is very difficult for the opposition to trust the Government,” said Feijóo. “I understand your suspicions, but I ask for respect for the European Commission, which is a Spanish institution. Equating the Commission to a Salvadoran mediator specialized in armed gangs, which is something that neither politicians nor the Spanish media can fall for,” he said in reference to Francisco Galindo, the verifier of the dialogue between the PSOE and Junts. “What better way than for the Commission to supervise the rule of law in Spain?” reiterated the leader of the PP. The Government spokesperson did not waste the opportunity that the PP gave her after the criticism in recent months: Alegría highlighted on five occasions, during her appearance, the “mediation and verification” role that the European Commission will play.

The Government spokesperson and Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, at a press conference at the Moncloa Palace, where she offered details of the meeting. Daniel Gonzalez (EFE)

“Disabled” instead of “handicapped”

The other issue that Sánchez and Feijóo have agreed upon is a surgical constitutional reform to eliminate the term “disabled” from the Constitution and replace it with “people with disabilities.” The condition of the agreement is to maintain the text that the PSOE and the PP had already agreed upon months ago, and to present a joint reform proposal before December 31 of this year. Furthermore, both parties commit that they will only accept amendments from other groups if PP and PSOE agree with them. In no case will a referendum on the reform be held – something that 35 deputies of Congress could request – and in January there will be a monographic plenary session with the only point of the modification of that article 49. “It is a social, justice and necessary reform, “which responds to a debt that our country owed to people with disabilities and that will have a great consensus,” highlighted Alegría, who recalled that Sánchez already raised it with Feijóo in the first meeting they held in April 2022.

The reform of article 49 was already taken for granted at the beginning of the year. Bolaños and the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, came to present an agreed text in a meeting with the Spanish Committee of Representatives of People with Disabilities (Cermi), according to sources familiar with the negotiations. But the electoral calendar of March 28 and June 23 truncated that initiative. The PP has urged the PSOE to guarantee that Sumar, the minority partner of the coalition government, expressly renounces requesting the calling of a referendum for this minimal constitutional reform. That could be requested by 35 deputies (10% of the deputies of Congress); Sumar has 26 and ERC, Junts, EH Bildu, PNV, Podemos and BNG group another 31. The popular ones fear that these groups want to take advantage of the occasion to raise a greater questioning of the Constitution through a referendum. But this is a scenario that the coalition Executive sources consulted completely reject.

Just in case there were any doubts, the second vice president and leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, was blunt this Friday: “The reform of article 49 will make us a better country and should have the support of all political parties. I ask Mr. Feijóo to leave excuses and lies aside and put the rights of people with disabilities first,” she said on X (formerly Twitter). The first initiative of Pablo Bustinduy, Minister of Social Rights, of Sumar, was a declaration of unconditional support for the reform of article 49. “It will expand the rights of millions of people with disabilities in Spain. I trust that it will move forward quickly and with the unanimous support of all parties,” he said.

The Spanish Constitution of 1978 has been reformed only twice, both by the ordinary procedure. The first, in 1992, to allow passive suffrage in municipal elections to community citizens, as required by the Maastricht Treaty of the European Union. The second, in 2011, to introduce the concept of budget stability, during the economic crisis of 2008.

The popular leader failed this Friday, however, in his attempt to get Sánchez to agree to frustrate the motion of censure in Pamplona that the PSOE has agreed with EH Bildu and that will be voted on December 28, to withdraw the amnesty law and to reverse some of the appointments he has approved for institutions, such as the State Attorney General's Office. There was also no agreement with the financing system: the current model was designed and approved in 2009 and has been pending renewal since 2014. Despite the deep disagreements between both, at least the day of the Lottery left a first thaw as a reward.

