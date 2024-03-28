Growth was recorded in the months of January and February compared to last year

The electricity production of China's main companies rose 8.3% in the first 2 months of 2024 compared to the same months last year, official data shows.

Total electricity production stood at 1.49 trillion kWh (kilowatt hours) during the period, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, thermal electricity production grew 9.7% and hydroelectric production rose 0.8%.

Nuclear and wind energy production rose 3.5% and 5.8%, respectively, on an annual basis, and solar energy production increased 15.4% in the same period.