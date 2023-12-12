Electricity price | The price of electricity will drop to 19 cents on Wednesday

The average price of stock exchange electricity remains higher than the December average even on Wednesday.

Exchange electricity the price will drop slightly on Wednesday, but will still remain relatively high.

The taxable price of electricity will rise to more than 18 cents per kilowatt-hour after seven in the morning on Wednesday. The price drops below that only in the evening after eight o'clock.

Exchange electricity is most expensive after five o'clock in the afternoon. At that time, electricity, including VAT, costs about 18.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

The cheapest electricity is on Wednesday morning between three and five, with a taxable price of 9.6 cents per kilowatt hour.

The average price for the whole Wednesday, including VAT, is about 15.5 cents per kilowatt hour. It is slightly more than the December average. So far this month, electricity has cost an average of 14.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

For example, on Tuesday the price of electricity has been higher than on Wednesday. The most expensive hours of the day were in the morning, when electricity, including VAT, cost about 24.8 cents per kilowatt hour. The daily average price is also more expensive than Wednesday, 18.6 cents per kilowatt hour.