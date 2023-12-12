Twitch, a platform known for live streaming, recently published a summary of the year 2023, highlighting the involvement and contribution of its community of millions of users. In 2023, Twitch introduced new data in its annual summary, offering a more detailed look at the interaction between streamers and viewers. According to Twitch data, 502,264 new streamers were added to the affiliate program in 2023, allowing them to monetize their content and grow their follower base. Additionally, more than 6,000 streamers have entered the partnership program. Rachel Delfin, Chief Marketing Officer of Twitch, underlined the importance of creating opportunities for meeting and involvement between the various communities on the platform. Twitch Recap, in particular, is designed as an annual event to celebrate the contribution of every member of the community, both streamer and viewer.

User engagement was also highlighted through data relating to messages shared in chats: almost 50 billion over the year, demonstrating the importance of conversations in the Twitch community. The platform also provided data on Freeform Tags used in 2023, over 2 million, which reflect the variety of content available, extending from gaming to sectors such as literature, cinema, sports and political information. Recently, Twitch introduced Stories, which were positively received by the community, with over 104 million views in just two months. Additionally, at Recap 2023, Twitch launched an original game to chronicle the key moments of the year, incorporating contemporary cultural elements such as memes. Finally, to strengthen the community's sense of unity, Twitch dedicated a week to the global event Together for Recap, to share and relive the most significant moments of the year.