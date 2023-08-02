In the last few days, the expensive fuel has become very topical again, and it is especially so today considering the debut of the cartels that i petrol stations they will be forced to display average regional petrol and diesel prices to show motorists. But not only for that: the guidelines of the new bill were in fact presented to reorganize the network of distributors, considered too many by the government which is therefore preparing for a sort of mini revolution.

Green transformation

As reported by Repubblica, in fact, the idea is to cut the number of points of sale. Which means closing them permanently? Not necessarily: the alternative is in fact that of transform them at charging stations for electric cars. And that’s not all, because among the hypotheses under consideration by the majority there is also the one that provides for the installation of distributors for e-fuel and biofuels. Numbers in hand, in Italy there are about 21,700 filling stations: from an initial analysis, there are more than 2,200 that need to be addressed.

Potential obstacles

“To avoid problems of legality and exploitationthe bill, which will be approved in the Council of Ministers before the Budget law, provides for greater rigor and controls on sales authorizations, as well as clarity and transparency in the relations between oil companies, owners of petrol stations and managers – it reads in the newspaper – Criminal record, contribution irregularities or states of insolvency, for example, are requirements that will lead to the refusal of the authorization request “. We are therefore waiting to understand what and how many will be the resources which will be put on the table to encourage closures and transformations.

The comments of the ministers

“The goal is to rationalize the points of sale, improve efficiency and accompany this sector in the transition to electric“, commented Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy. The Minister of the Environment and Ecological Transition, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, sees the same, adding: “There will be funds to intervene on reclamation, facilitate the construction of columns and go beyond ordinary distribution with what could be biofuel”.