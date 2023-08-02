Bolivia – The case of the alleged Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastián Marset Cabrera has cast doubt on the fight against drugs in Bolivia, now that he is a fugitive from justice. Officials, politicians and analysts argue about whether the measures have been a failure, if there was an alleged protection from certain levels of the State and they are also looking for those responsible for settling in Bolivia with a life of luxury without hiding.

Sebastian Marset Cabrera, 32 years old, is an alleged Uruguayan drug trafficker, a fugitive from justice, who has questioned the fight against drugs in Bolivia.

Marset is wanted by the anti-drug agencies of Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and the United States. He has the red Interpol stamp, but he lived in Bolivia as a businessman and soccer player, with up to three different identities as Uruguayan, Bolivian and Brazilian.

Over the weekend, an operation to capture him failed, in which more than two thousand police officers participated. However, 17 people were arrested and a dozen homes, fifty vehicles and twenty weapons were seized, according to the Bolivian Ministry of Government.

The case has sharpened criticism of the government’s anti-drug policy, also questioned because last July, in Argentina, more than 700 kilos of Bolivian cocaine were confiscated in two operations; and in Chile, on July 28, Customs reported the seizure of two tons destined for Europe, in a single seizure.

What does the Government say?

The Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, in the last hours, responded to the criticism by stating that Marset did not settle in Bolivia during his administration but entered for the first time in October 2018, and obtained false documents as a Bolivian under the name of Gabriel de Souza Beumer, in April 2019.

“This did not happen in the current government administration. This did not happen when we were government ministers. Who were government ministers in 2018 and 2019? (sic)”, questioned Del Castillo, referring to the collaborators of former President Evo Morales (2006-2019).

He added that, in April 2023, Marset also obtained Brazilian documents with the name of Luis Paulo Amorim Santos to re-enter Bolivia, since between 2021 and 2022 he would have been imprisoned in Dubai.

According to Del Castillo, on June 16 he received the information about Marset for the first time in a meeting with his Mercosur counterparts in Buenos Aires, for which reason his capture was prepared for July 30, but it was not achieved. In any case, he assured that he is still being searched for in Bolivian territory.

Before the minister, the only high-level authority that ruled on the issue, on Monday, July 31, was the president of the Senate, Andrónico Rodríguez, third man in the country, a coca grower leader and close to Evo Morales.

The senator admitted his concern because neighboring countries see Bolivia as a “producer” of cocaine. He assured that the coca growers sector has requested more budget for the fight against drug trafficking and the eradication of illegal coca growers.

In Bolivia, a part of the coca production is authorized for the habit of chewing, as well as other cultural and legal activities. However, the surplus is diverted for the manufacture of cocaine.

In his statements, Rodríguez affirmed that Marset “obviously, he has had to make fun of our country’s Intelligence… how is it possible that he is in our country and at this point, after so much time, can this fact be identified? It’s very unfortunate.”

Internal protection is suspected

Opposition deputy Juan Manuel Ormachea, from Comunidad Ciudadana (CC), told France 24 that the case shows that “there is an internal protection network” which, in his opinion, includes “police, prosecutors, judges and high authorities,” although He did not mention titles or names.

“He had a relatively normal life, he participated in a soccer team, he had a fancy house and he moved around 500 million dollars with drug trafficking. It is impossible that the State does not have the intelligence apparatus not only to establish her whereabouts, but to follow her up, ”said the legislator.

In his opinion, what happened with Marset, and the increase in cocaine seized in Bolivia and in neighboring countries is also a sign “that the anti-drug policy is a failure.”

For his part, former Government Minister Carlos Romero, who was Evo Morales’ strong man in the fight against drug trafficking, said that Bolivia lost “the best opportunity before the world to wash its face and hand over to the largest exporter and supplier of drugs of South America and Europe.

Thread 1/5 Mr. Eduardo del Castillo, do not try to divert the attention of the population by insinuating that my administration as Minister of Government is responsible for the protection and escape of one of the largest drug exporters in the region, Sebastián Marset. — Carlos Romero Bonifaz (@carlosromerobon) August 2, 2023



For her part, criminologist and specialist in drug trafficking, Gabriela Reyes, told France 24 that “in recent weeks several countries have intercepted cocaine shipments from Bolivia” and that the Marset case shows that there were “big shots ” in the country, despite the fact that the Government had denied it.

The analyst sees a setback in the anti-drug policy, because before, according to what she said, it was aimed at dismantling criminal organizations, affecting their economic assets and capturing “big shots” in coordination with anti-drug agencies in the region.

In the Marset case, there is also a “certain protection” that needs to be identified, he said.

“A person who comes to a country to settle, not to hide, and being searched for by Interpol all over the world, probably does so because they feel protected,” said the criminologist.

Marset, who fled the weekend operation with his sister, his wife and their four children, continues to be wanted in Bolivia, although neighboring countries have also been alerted, according to the government.

Drug trafficking, a problem with several roots

In general, for the Bolivian authorities, the anti-drug policy exhibits the highest levels of cocaine seizure as a success. In the last two and a half years, 51.3 tons arrived, of which 20 were confiscated in 2022.

According to the Vice Ministry of Social Defense, in charge of the fight against drug trafficking, the recent confiscation is higher than the confiscations reported annually since 2017. For example, in 2022, 30% more cocaine was confiscated than in 2021.

According to reports from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in the region, Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, in that order, are the main producers of coca leaves and have the greatest potential for cocaine production in the world. world.