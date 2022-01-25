A nice and interesting test of the electric Fiat 500, the 500e electric version of the legendary and historic 500 with a lithium-ion battery that guarantees a range of around 300 km. We tested it thoroughly, discovering its characteristics, charging times, and real autonomy in an in-depth X-ray test.

Fiat 500 electric road test X-ray test

👉 Fiat 500 electric, features, charging times and prices.

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 latest news lithium ion batteries

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK