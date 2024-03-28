Get to Milan The car sharing electric with the Dacia Spring. The service has been operational in the Lombardy capital since May Zity by Mobilizealready present at Madrid (2017), Paris (2020) e Lyon (March 2022). At the moment, Zity counts beyond 560,000 users registered and has a 100% electric fleet of 1,425 vehicles, in addition to 450 Dacia Spring from Milan.

Electric car rental in Milan with Zity, how it works

Zity's fleet is available for rental in an area of 112km2 within the city of Milan, and thanks to the modality 'Stand By'it is possible to keep the rental outside the service area, reducing the price per minute by half. After the trip, users can end the rental anywhere within the service area.

Dacia Spring can be rented with Zity over an area of ​​112 km2 of the city of Milan

As usually happens, Zity car-sharing is also accessed via appavailable for devices Android And Apple. Once the app is downloaded, users need to create the own account by sending some identifying information (email, phone number) and upload a selfies and photos of your own identity card and of driver's license. Registration is free.

Once registration is complete, everything happens through the app. The service is active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and the fleet is sized so that every user can find a vehicle within 10 minutes walk. Simply open the app on your smartphone to locate a vehicle Neighbor; cars can be booked for a maximum of 20 minutes so that users can reach their vehicle without rushing.

Once the rental starts, users can drive anywhere, even outside the service area, within the limits of the car's autonomy. They can use the mode 'Stand By' to suspend the rental by reducing the price per minute. No subscriptions required or fixed costs.

Cars can be booked for 20 minutes

To conclude the rental it is not necessary to bring the car back to a terminal: cars can be leave in any street car park available within the service area. Zity's operations team takes care of maintenance, cleaning and charging of cars.

Car-sharing Zity Milan rates

Registration for the service costs money 5 € and when you sign up you will receive a 10 euro bonus for the first rental. Zity is a car sharing service free-floatingwith rates per minute. The price per minute includes rental, parking (within the service area), insurance, charging and maintenance – there are no additional costs when opening the car or for kilometers travelled. On the occasion of the launch of the service, an interesting offer with a fixed rate is available from €0.21/min up to a maximum of €0.41/min.

With the Standby rate you maintain the rental even in the event of a stop

Zity also predicts one special 'Stand By' ratewhich significantly reduces the price per minute (starting from €0.11/min up to a maximum of €0.21/min) and which the user can activate when the vehicle is parked and wants to maintain the rental, for example while on an appointment or while shopping. The 'Stand By' mode is can be activated at any time, anywhere (even outside the service area) and for as long as you want. It should also be specified that driving and stand-by rates are subject to change, but are always available in real time on theZity app before booking the vehicle.

Zity car-sharing flat hourly/daily rate

Flat hourly or daily rates are fine from four hours to 3 days. They are automatically applied when the car is rented for a long period of time, so that the user does not have to choose in advance how long they will keep the car.

As soon as you reach 49 euros you can keep the car for 24 hours

The system always applies the best rate for the user; for example, as soon as the rental reaches i €49, the user can keep the vehicle for up to 24 hours of total rental without additional costs. Flat rates are also currently subject to an additional promotion during the launch period. The Zity car sharing fleet is also available viaFREE NOW app in the Milan area.

→ Fixed rates 4 hours: €39.99

→ Fixed rates 1 day 24h: €44.99

→ Fixed rates 2 days 48h: €99.99

→ Fixed rates 3 days 72h: €129.99

Zity car sharing additional costs

* The applicable price is always available in the App before booking

Car-sharing in Milan with Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring is an economical 100% electric vehicle and now also available for shared rental in the city of Milan. They are currently more than 340,000 Milanese who declare themselves to be active users of shared mobility services.

450 shared rental Dacia Spring arrive in Milan

Users of car sharing services in Milan have on average from 36 to 45 years old and 62% of them use the car every day for their travel. Other factors, such as demographics and purchasing powercontribute to making Milan the ideal city for Zity's free-floating car sharing service.

The Milan fleet is part of Zity's program for safety on-board, which consists of installing devices in vehicles to monitor driving in real time and report improper behavior.

Video test of Dacia Spring electric, the electric car from the Zity car sharing fleet in Milan

This program, called 'Safety Pilot', began in 2020, and has since made it possible to reduce the accident rate for the Madrid fleet by 36%.

Dacia Spring rental promotions with Zity in Milan

In the launch phase there is no shortage of promotions for the rental of the Dacia Spring with Zity in Milan. In the app menu and on the site zity.eco finally gods are available Zity Bundle packages which allow further savings; for example, purchasing a €100 packagethe user receives €130 credit, therefore a 30% bonus. The balance can be used for 18 months in all cities where Zity is active.

In the pre-launch phase, i first 5,000 users to complete the registration in the city of Milan they received a €50 bonus, which Zity made available on their accounts upon activation of the service. After this initial promo, all new users benefit from a €10 bonus.

Also there is a Bonus 4 friends: Zity users can get extra credit inviting your friends via the app. For every new user who completes his first rental, you receive €10 credit.

Bonus of 50 euros for the first 5,000 users registered with the service

Users who start a rental with Zity are covered by a policy complete with deductible. The latter can be reduced to €250 in each rental by paying a small fee of just €2.49. Coverage includes defense and legal assistance, travel assistance, assistance in the event of an accident and broken glass.

Photo new Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring 2024 video

Dacia Spring VIDEO how it changes in 2024

