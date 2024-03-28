The League Cup returns to the ring after the break for the FIFA friendlies and River, which in its last presentation against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata won 3 to 1, must visit Parque Patricios, to face Huracán at the Tomas Stadium Adolfo Duco for date 12.
The “Millonario” is at the top of its group, but shares the position with two other teams and should not allow itself to lose with two games left to determine who qualifies for the playoffs.
Despite coming with an intense schedule, players who have attended the matches with their respective teams and a friendly in between, the team Martin Demichelis There are no injured players and no absences for this match against “Balloon“.
Those players who were not present in the last game as Funes Mori, David Martínez or Ruberto They have already been discharged and are joining the team. The footballers who participated in the FIFA event will do the same, although it is not guaranteed that they will be part of the initial roster for Friday.
Taking this Friday's meeting for granted against Hurricanethere are only two games left until the end of the first stage of this competition and the Millonario still does not have its place in the quarterfinals assured despite being the leader of the group A.
This is undoubtedly a reason for two of your players to be attentive since both Andres Herrera as Nicholas Fonseca They have 4 yellow cards and could miss a decisive match if they receive a warning in this match. The same way, Paulo Diaz You must be very careful because he accumulates 3 cards and is undoubtedly a fundamental player for Demichelis.
Number of yellow cards per player:
4- Andrés Herrera
4- Nicolas Fonseca
3- Paulo Diaz
2- Enzo Diaz
2- Ignacio Fernandez
2- Leandro González Pirez
2- Rodrigo Aliendro
1- Miguel Angel Borja
1- Milton Helmet
1- Sebastian Boselli
1- Santiago Simon
