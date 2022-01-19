News for those who own aelectric car and has need for recharge it from a public post. It is in the And A2A have signed an agreement of interoperability between the networks of charging, which allows its customers to access the network of approx 15 thousand public points of the two companies throughout the national territory.

Interoperability Enel and A2A

Enel and A2A have signed an interoperability agreement. The partnership allows users who use the app E-moving by A2A And Enel JuicePass, to fill up with energy to their electric car without distinction at the public charging infrastructures of the two companies.

With a single App you can recharge both from A2A and Enel (Enel X) columns

Thanks to interoperability, 15,000 public charging points can be recharged throughout Italy.

Electric car charging up to 350 kW

Enel and A2A thus offer the best charging technologies on the market: chargers Quick 22 kW, Fast up to 50 kW they High Power Charger that thanks to a power that reaches 350 kW allow you to charge 80% of the electric vehicle in about 20 minutes.

“The agreement with A2A demonstrates how thanks to the collaboration between the various operators it is possible to expand the availability of charging infrastructures for electric cars“He declares Elisabetta Ripa, Head of Enel’s Global Business Line dedicated to electric mobility. “The capillarity of the columns, the simplification and speed of recharging operations are the main drivers of the diffusion process of electric mobility that we want to continue to drive in Italy and in the world by developing the best solutions to fill up with energy to electric vehicles in the field. public and private“.

“Supporting the electrification of consumption, making infrastructures and services available to the customer, is one of the cornerstones of A2A’s strategy, in line with the industrial plan to 2030 – he comments Fabio Pressi, CEO of A2A E-Mobility – The contribution that the development of electric mobility can make to the challenge of decarbonisation is of great importance and the agreement signed with Enel goes in this direction.

Enel recharging points reach up to 350 kW of power

The interoperability of the charging networks is in fact a key factor to concretely support the spread of e-mobility, in this way the system guarantees greater flexibility and coverage throughout the territory, making our columns usable to a greater number of users and enhancing the offered services“.

Video how to recharge an electric car

