The Public Prosecution Service wants Max van den B., the activist who stood in front of the house of Minister Sigrid Kaag with a burning torch at the beginning of January, to go to jail for nine months. The woman who filmed it, Eline van t N, should receive the same punishment. “The images resemble a public execution,” says the Public Prosecution Service.

