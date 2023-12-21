The market for electric and plug-in hybrid cars is struggling to gain ground in Italy. Even though sales of new so-called “cars” are increasingon tap“, our country is unable to recover positions in the ranking of the main European markets. Numbers in hand, in fact, Italy confirmed itself in November too tail light among the countries that count in terms of market shares, with a share recovering to 9.7% (5.6% of BEVs and 4.1% of PHEVs), but still far from that of the other powers of the Old continent.

Gap with other countries

In fact, the comparison with Germany is eloquent, which closed the eleventh month of the year with PHEVs at 7.4% and BEVs at 18.3%. But not only that: the other main European markets can also boast a wide gap with Italy, it is sufficient to look at the data coming from France with BEV at 20.2% and PHEV at 9.5%, United Kingdom with BEV at 15.6% and PHEV at 10.1%, and Spain with BEV at 7.7% and PHEV at 7.0%. The situation does not improve if we look at cumulative from January to November: also in this case Italy confirms itself in last place in the plug-in car segment, with BEVs at 4.1% and PHEVs at 4.4%, shares well below those recorded from the other countries mentioned above.

Worrying delay

“The data illustrated by Unrae eloquently show Italy's strong delay in the programme energy transition – underlined the Director General of UNRAE, Andrea Cardinali – And we cannot only appeal to the undeniable income problems of our country, considering that the United Kingdom, with a GDP per capita at purchasing power parity in line with that of Italy, has a BEV % four times higher”. Cardinali then pointed out that even countries with GDP per capita at purchasing power parity much lower than ours present a higher share of battery-powered vehicles: this is the case of Portugal with BEV at 17%, Romania at 10.6%, Slovenia at 8.5% and Lithuania at 7.3%.

The factors and causes

“There are therefore other factors behind our delay, from cultural to infrastructural ones, passing through prevailing misinformation – concluded Cardinali – It is necessary to correct the current incentive scheme for the 0-60 g/km bands, which is not working, so much so that at the end of the year 72.5% of the funds will advance. It is necessary to include all legal entities by restoring the full amount of the bonus; eliminate the price cap or at least bring it back to the previous limits taking into account inflation and increase the unit contributions”.