Clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal announced the creation of a new competition outside of UEFA for the 2021-2022 season, called Super Leaguein April 2021.
The idea, which made a lot of noise in the world of football, was to create a new competition with the 20 best teams in Europe (15 permanent and five for sporting merit), without promotions or relegations.
Of the 12 founding clubs mentioned, only Inter was able to leave the Super Leaguehaving a special exit clause since it shared a sponsor with UEFA and did not want to have any inconveniences.
The rest of the clubs, excluding Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, had expressed their desire to withdraw, but would have to do so by paying a series of penalties.
The sentence of European Court of Justice has stated that the Super League will restart its competition format, which we will review below.
Is composed of 64 clubsdivided into three leagues.
The first two leagues, the Star League and the Gold Leaguewill have 16 clubs each, while the Blue League It will have 32, divided into four groups of eight.
Participation will be based on sporting merit without permanent members, with annual promotions and relegations between the leagues.
The clubs will play round-trip matches in groups of eight, totaling a minimum of 14 games per team per year.
At the end of the season, promotions and champions will be defined by a knockout phase.
According to the organization, Marca As, there will be no more European matches than those already planned, and midweek matches will not clash with the calendar of the national leagues on weekends.
In the first year of the competition, clubs will be selected based on an index of performance-based criteria. The rules of Financial Sustainability and Transparency will be key to guarantee fair competition between all participating clubs.
There will be a league phase (between September and April) and another knockout phase.
The four best teams in each group of the Star League and the Golden League and the two best teams in each group of the Blue League They will go to the quarterfinalsl.
The quarterfinals and semifinals will be round trip.
The winners of the final will be the champions of the Star League, Golden League and Blue League respectively.
Yes, and they will be free via streaming. The Super League and its company in charge, A22 Sports, propose creating “the main live sports streaming platform”, called Unifywhere fans will have the opportunity to watch the Superliga matches of free form.
According to the Super League, the digital platform “will democratize access to live football and connect fans with their clubs (and with other fans) in a dimension never seen before.” It will be offered in addition to the matches highlights, analysis and information about the matches, specific content for each club and many other interactive options.
“We believe that our proposal will create the most exciting football competition in Europe, generating a better and more sustainable ecosystem for men's and women's football. This will strengthen historic clubs that are currently suffering to be able to compete with guarantees at the international level, at the same time that it will provide strength to the entire football pyramid,” concluded Bernd Reichart, CEO of the Super League.
