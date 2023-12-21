🚨 THE SUPERLEAGUE PRESENTS ITS PROJECT 🚨 🆕 A new format with sporting merits, totally open, 3 levels with promotions and relegations. 📹 A22Sports pic.twitter.com/yDxf2He88q — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 21, 2023

The rest of the clubs, excluding Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​had expressed their desire to withdraw, but would have to do so by paying a series of penalties.

President @JoanLaportaFCB evaluates the ruling on the Super League pic.twitter.com/cvTpilQ8a2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) December 21, 2023

The first two leagues, the Star League and the Gold Leaguewill have 16 clubs each, while the Blue League It will have 32, divided into four groups of eight.

Participation will be based on sporting merit without permanent members, with annual promotions and relegations between the leagues.

At the end of the season, promotions and champions will be defined by a knockout phase.

In the first year of the competition, clubs will be selected based on an index of performance-based criteria. The rules of Financial Sustainability and Transparency will be key to guarantee fair competition between all participating clubs.

The four best teams in each group of the Star League and the Golden League and the two best teams in each group of the Blue League They will go to the quarterfinalsl.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be round trip.

The winners of the final will be the champions of the Star League, Golden League and Blue League respectively.