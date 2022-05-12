Hidalgo.- The Superior Chamber of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF), endorsed this Wednesday the candidacies of Julio Menchaca Salazar, standard bearer of Morena and Julio Lima Morales who will contend for the Green Ecological Party of Mexico for the governorship of Hidalgo.

The candidacies were ratified by the majority of the magistrates with the exception of Mónica Soto, this after they agreed after establishing that there was no obligation to nominate women.

Martín Camargo Hernández and Movimiento Ciudadano challenged the resolution of the local court. On the one hand, the citizen argued that it was inappropriate for his right to challenge the registration of Julio Ramón Menchaca Salazar as a candidate to be considered terminated, derived from the internal procedure of MORENA.

Citizen Movement stated that “Together We Make History in Hidalgo” and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico should nominate women, to comply with the mandate of gender parity.

During the plenary session of the TEPJF that was held virtually and at the proposal of the presiding magistrate, Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón, confirmed the contested determination, in accordance with the following:

“Regarding the challenge of Martín Camargo Hernández, it was argued that although it was improper for the local court to consider that it precluded his right of action, that question is insufficient to revoke the contested sentence. The foregoing, since the proposals were not aimed at questioning properly, the candidacy registration agreement, but they pointed out inconsistencies in the internal process of the political party, which should not be reviewed by the local Electoral Institute”.