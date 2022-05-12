The series of developer journals dedicated to DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE come to an end with this fourth and final video. The publisher GungHo Online Entertainment and the developer Supertrick Games this time they show the full tutorial played by Uncle Death and the director Shin Hideyuki. The video also shows new weapons and we are offered a more complete view of the game arena in which players will compete.

We remind you that DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE is a free-to-play multiplayer scheduled for this spring for PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5. Finally, we leave you this last diary, and if you are interested in the background, we also strongly recommend the vision of the previous one and the first two. Good vision!

Source: GungHo Online Entertainment Street Gematsu