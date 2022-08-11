“The goal of the third pole of reaching and exceeding the double figure is achievable. Action and living Italy together make 10%, however in politics 1 + 1 is never 2, but 1.5. It is the construction of identity of a political proposal, of a shared project for the future, of a certain center, not of an electoral cartel which is not a proposal for Italy but a tactic to enter Parliament “. This was stated by the pollster Antonio Noto, director of Ipr Marketing, an independent institute specializing in market research and analysis.

Responding to the Adnkronos on what Calenda said on leaving the Action headquarters, “I am the leader of this electoral campaign, the autonomy of the parties that define to form groups together after the elections remains”, the pollster comments: “Calenda he made a mistake. With this declaration he left open the possibility that once in Parliament there could be a division from Renzi. This confuses the voter and does not generate consensus. The voters need security “.

“Calenda and Renzi have accomplished the first step, unite. From tomorrow they have to think about the second, address the voters. The political class has not yet done so and until this happens – underlines the pollster – it is uncertain to talk about estimated percentages”. What must the two center leaders do in order not to lose potential support? “To offer certainties, not to raise doubts about what could happen next. At least keep quiet, don’t say. We need a center, not an electoral cartel, which is not a proposal for Italy but a tactic to enter Parliament”.

(by Roberta Lanzara)