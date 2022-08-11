‘First of all, I’m really looking forward to showing you my new album and playing it for you’, Stien den Hollander – as the singer is officially called – begins her story. ‘A few months ago we announced a big show live in the AFAS’, she continues. ‘The past period has been a huge roller coaster, and as unfortunate as I find it: November comes a little too quickly. That’s why we decided to take longer to put on the best show possible.’
The new date of the concert is April 28, 2023. According to S10, the tickets for the concert in November will remain valid for next year’s edition. The singer says she is “very excited” to make the show “and to play the new music”.
