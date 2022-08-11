‘First of all, I’m really looking forward to showing you my new album and playing it for you’, Stien den Hollander – as the singer is officially called – begins her story. ‘A few months ago we announced a big show live in the AFAS’, she continues. ‘The past period has been a huge roller coaster, and as unfortunate as I find it: November comes a little too quickly. That’s why we decided to take longer to put on the best show possible.’