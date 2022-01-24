In an interview with José Luiz Datena, the pre-candidate for the presidency of the PDT, Ciro Gomes, once again made nods to Marina Silva (Rede), who has been considered to integrate his slate. The pedestrian repeated that the former minister “has all the talents to be a great president of Brazil”. Following the motto of his campaign, Ciro declared that he is confident that Marina “will help us in this rebellion of hope that Brazil needs”

Before praising Marina, the pedestrian joked about the possibility of choosing Datena as a name for the vice presidency. “What I wanted was Datena, you know, that great communicator?” joked during his interview with Bandeirantes Radio. “I’m kidding, I’m kidding, I can’t do this,” he then commented.

Datena, who was one of the names considered for the presidential race before PSL, his party, joined the DEM in União Brasil, replied the joke: “I’m not kidding, it would be an honor to be your deputy, because I like you and You’re an honest ass guy.”

In just over an hour of conversation with the presenter, Ciro again criticized former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the two names that lead the presidential races. Ciro also criticized the possibility that both may be considering not participating in debates. Ciro accused the opponents of having signed an agreement to “escape the debates”.

The ex-governor was also willing to debate with any candidate, including former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos), who, since he announced his pre-candidacy, has gained the space of Ciro in the so-called third way.

