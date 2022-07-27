An agreement in principle would have been reached in the center-right on the distribution between the various coalition forces in view of the 2022 political elections on 25 September. According to what Adnkronos learns, one would have reasoned on precise ‘numbers’: 98 colleges would belong to Fdi, a party that now has the primacy of consensus according to the polls; 11 to the centrists (UDC-Noi with Italy and Courage Italy), 42 to Forza Italia and 70 to the Lega.

”Agreement was reached on everything, even on the colleges” limited himself to saying Luigi Brugnaro, founder of ‘Coraggio Italia’. The distribution of single-member constituencies will take place on the basis of “an average of the polls” according to Antonio Tajani, national coordinator of Forza Italia at the end of the summit. Leaving Montecitorio, the former president of the European parliament added: “The center-right is united, we stand as a candidate to govern the country”.

The problem, however, they say, would lie in the quota assigned to the little ones of the coalition, which would be too narrow if it were to be divided between UDC, Noi con Italia by Maurizio Lupi and Courage Italia by Luigi Brugnaro. They tell, in fact, that at first the centrists would have asked for 16-17 boarding schools and only at the end would they have reached 11with a sort of misunderstanding on who will take charge of the UDC, also playing on the tight numbers at the start for everyone.

Nobody wants to speak apertis verbis, indeed from some participants at the top of centrist circles comes the thanks to Giorgia Meloni for her generosity: “She has shown a political vision and a united spirit”, they point out. But if Nci and Coraggio Italia would have been satisfied with the agreement reached, the UDC would not have jumped for joy, on the contrary. In Lorenzo Cesa’s party there would be strong discontent over the outcome of the negotiations. Someone reports that the UDC was about to ‘raise the case’ publicly, but in the end the will to continue to confront each other prevails, with the hope of being able to recalibrate the quotas of the colleges.