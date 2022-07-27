The German opened the scoring in the 40th minute, four minutes after the equalizer with an own goal by Frohms and the winning goal came in the 76th minute. Last act Sunday at Wembley against England

A final at Wembley between England and Germany, in the men, is already a piece of history. Another piece will be written on Sunday at 6 pm, with the Germans who, thanks to a 2-1 win against France, will challenge the hosts in the match that will award the European women’s title. In Milton Keynes, the brace of an unleashed Alexandra Popp – who had missed the last two editions of the European Championship due to injury and who in 2021 was injured again – knocked out the team that had started the season in the worst way. tournament of Italy. Germany, of the 12 editions of the European Championship, has won eight, one of which (2009) in the final against England, who never climbed the throne of Europe. See also 2:1 against France: Thanks to Alexandra Popp, Germany is in the final of the European Football Championship

BUCK AND ANSWER – The first 40 minutes of the first half were anything but spectacular, with the only real shot in the mirror coming in the 21st minute with a free kick from Popp, who tried to surprise Peyraud-Magnin on his post: good goalkeeper Juventus not to be deceived. Then, two flames before the break. At 40 ‘, Germany – who did not have Buhl, positive at Covid – took the lead: on Huth’s cross from the right, Popp arrived like a train and in a split he put the ball under the crossbar, celebrating his fifth goals to the European Championship and stamping for the fifth consecutive game. Four minutes later came the equalizer of France: on the right from the edge of Diani, the ball hit the post, then hit Frohms on the back and ended up in the net (first goal conceded by Germany in this European Championship).

STILL POPP – See also 2-0 against Spain: With desire and passion In the second half, French coach Diacre left Malard in the locker room to enter Bacha high on the left, with Diani in the middle. After a left winger from Huth narrowly out, France started collecting scoring chances. The first in the 63rd minute, with Diani who burned Hegering on the sprint and put the ball in the middle: Bacha took it away from Mateo, who was better placed, kicked right and found the rebound with Hendrich’s face. On the next corner, Bacha’s cross, Renard’s header and Frohms’ block. Diani herself, in the 67th minute, did not exploit a mistake by Hegering and kicked at the near post finding Frohms’ response but, in the best moment of France, it was Germany that found the 2-1, again with Popp, who di heads taking the time in Mbock Bathy reached Mead at the top of the striker’s standings with six goals (four headed), but above all made the goal of the match. The final assault by France was useless, with Bacha and Mateo’s attempts outside the mirror. See also Women's European Football Championship: Germany is separated by a win from Wembley

A LEAGUE – Tomorrow, meanwhile, the calendar of the next Serie A championship will be made official, the first since the introduction of professionalism: it starts on Saturday 27 August, with 10 teams at the start. Only one constraint in the compilation: direct clashes between the top five (Juventus, Rome, Milan, Sassuolo, Inter) of last season cannot be scheduled.

July 27, 2022 (change July 27, 2022 | 23:04)

