Genoa – In about twenty days there will be a vote for the Medical Association of Genoa: the outgoing president Alessandro Bonsignore is running again with “Continuity and experience”. This time there is another list, “Medical Commitment”, which is also present in other regions, headed by Ippocrate.org: its official voice is the Genoese dentist Alessandra Barbato and one of the leaders is the cardiologist from San Martino Benedetto Ratto who together with Gianfranco Mazzotta could be a possible president. Voting will take place from 20 to 24 September.

Here are the two lists. “Continuity and Experience” List: Register of Dentists: Massimo Gaggero, Giuseppe Modugno, Giorgio Inglese Ganora, Stefano Benedicenti and Maria Susie Cella. Auditors: Uberto Poggio, Carlotta Pennacchietti, Elisa Balletto. “Medical commitment”: 1997.