At least 14 politicians published on X (ex-Twitter) after the platform was suspended. The social network was taken offline in Brazil on Saturday (Aug 31, 2024) at midnight, by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The suspension occurred after businessman Elon Musk, owner of the platform, failed to comply with the order that determined that the social network must identify a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours. Moraes also stipulated a daily fine of R$50,000 for anyone using “technological subterfuges,” such as VPN, to access X.

However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages posted by the businessman and replicates them in this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

See who posted on X after X was suspended, according to a list compiled by Poder360:

Paulo PepperMinister of Support for the Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul:

Congressman Marcel Van Hattem and Vice-Governor Professor Mateus stated that they published from the VPN. Senator Sergio Moro and Congresswoman Julia Zanatta stated that correspondents outside Brazil are publishing profiles on the X of congressmen. Governor Serginho Mello’s publication was scheduled since Friday (August 30). The other politicians did not say how they are managing to access the platform.

what is VPN: software (computer program) with several free or paid versions. It allows anyone to use the internet without the operators knowing the origin of the access. This technological resource is used mainly in dictatorships where citizens are prohibited from accessing websites or applications considered inappropriate by the autocrats in power.

THE Poder360 contacted the politicians’ press office to ask whether the publications on X were made using a VPN, an international correspondent, whether they were already scheduled or whether the social network had not yet been suspended for them. The digital newspaper had not received a response by the time this report was published. The space remains open for comments.