Shortly before the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, FDP leader Christian Lindner appeared in Düsseldorf at the end of the election campaign. During a speech he was approached by spectators.

Düsseldorf – At a campaign event before the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, the FDP federal party leader Christian Lindner was mobbed by spectators. Lindner defended Germany’s military and financial support for Ukraine amid loud protests in Düsseldorf. On Saturday, Lindner countered a few dozen troublemakers who called out “warmongers” and “liars” to the Federal Finance Minister on Saturday: “If you think you can upset me, you were wrong.” At the official campaign finale of his party, he had to he nevertheless raised his voice badly.

Election in North Rhine-Westphalia: Lindner defends Bundeswehr equipment

The special situation after the Russian war of aggression brought about a turning point and required new debts in Germany, emphasized Lindner. The 100-billion-euro special fund is needed “to stop the Bundeswehr’s 16 years of neglect.” before the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia. “This does not mean a militarization of German foreign policy.” Germany stands by Ukraine, which also defends European values ​​of freedom.

Election in North Rhine-Westphalia: CDU candidate Hendrik Wüst is ahead in polls

Addressing the small group of troublemakers, Lindner called out to great applause from the audience: “The brave Ukrainians even defend the freedom of those who trample them.” The FDP is currently forming a coalition with the CDU in the most populous federal state. Most recent polls see the FDP at seven to eight percent, and it would not be enough for a new black and yellow government in North Rhine-Westphalia. In the 2017 state election, the FDP won 12.6 percent. According to the latest polls, the CDU and its incumbent prime minister, Hendrik Wüst, are just ahead of the SPD’s top candidate, Thomas Kutschaty. (lp/dpa)