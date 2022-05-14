Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the Land Forces, blessed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, on his election as President of the State.

He said: “His Highness witnessed the beginnings of the union and grew up in the school of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE, and accompanied the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in all the stations that the country went through over the past years, to be the best successor to the best predecessor.” .

He pointed out that the late Sheikh Khalifa will remain in the memory and hearts of the people of the Emirates, because they knew the compassionate person before the political leader, and because his many accomplishments and gifts will remain engraved in everyone’s minds.

He added: “The late late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a unique model in the approach of governance and leadership, a generous donation in building the nation and the citizen, and a river flowing with goodness in the service of all humanity. After a life full of sincere and tireless work, he devoted every moment in it to building the progress of the nation.” His prosperity and the provision of a dignified and prosperous life for citizens. May God have mercy on him and put him in his spacious gardens, and inspire us all patience and solace.”



