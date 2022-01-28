Simba realized that her time had come and when she saw her human crying, he decided to make her understand that everything would be okay.

Today we tell you the story of Simbaan elderly dog ​​who wipes the tears of his human mother, because he has understood that his time has come.

Over the past 19 years, Mya Monay Davis and Simba exchanged love, affection and loyalty. They spent every day always counting on each other’s support. I am inseparable.

Recently, the vet informed the woman that it is almost time to greet forever his beloved four-legged friend and put an end to his suffering, caused by old age.

Words no owner would want to hear, but we know a dog’s life will never last as long as ours. From the moment she hears the news, Mya is trying to enjoy every moment in Simba’s company, because she is aware of how much she is. precious And important. Many times though, she can’t help but break down and bursts into tears.

Simba’s video

In a video that went viral on social networks, the woman shows herself crying next to Simba. When the old dog realizes this, he quickly realizes that his human friend is sad and decides to comfort her.

That day I lay down next to Simba and started explaining everything to him. I told him he was going to be asleep forever and then I couldn’t help but cry. He looked at me and then started wiping my face, wiping my tears. I felt like he was telling me that everything was going to be okay.

The time has not yet come to say goodbye to the puppy forever and the woman continues to enjoy every single moment. But she is aware that sooner or later her situation will come to a head and she will have to accept theeuthanasia and greet him forever.

Our four-legged friends are able to understand when something is wrong and are able to cheer us up and give us some emotions that we will never forget in a lifetime.