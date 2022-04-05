Badiraguato, Sinaloa. – Instantly dies elderly man colliding with a vehicle jetta, when he was riding a small two-wheeled unit, being a new model Italica motorcycle, yellow in color.

It was in the free road a few meters from the town of La Mojada below belonging to Badiraguato.

The report to the authorities was given shortly after 4:00 p.m. when the accident was reported, firefighters and red cross paramedics belonging to paramedics immediately moved to the site, who upon arrival confirmed that the lifeguards Major died instantly when colliding with the other vehicle mentioned above.

The data provided by the authorities said that the subject was driving along said stretch of road, when for unknown reasons he lost control and ended up crashing into the other vehicle.

The identities of the victims were not released on the site. Minutes later, agents from the state attorney general’s office arrived to carry out the corresponding procedures and order the removal of the body to the SEMEFO facilities, where they would carry out the legal tests. The body will remain in this funeral home until it is claimed by its relatives.

Jonathan Sosa.