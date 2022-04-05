The world of anime is full not only of rivalries, but also of bromances that endure in the face of any adversity. Saitama and King, senku and chrome or Killlua and Gon are just a few that come to mind. Of course they also occur in beings of different species such as Tai and Agumon.

We met this pair of inseparable friends in the distant year of 1999 with the first version of Digimon. Tai and Agumon they were like the leaders of that group of digidestined and shared a friendship that lasted into adulthood, according to the events of Digimon 2. Now a cosplayer wanted to revive that magic with a curious creation.

This cosplay brings together Tai and Agumon in their early years

Through Reddit the user dordchn He shared his cosplay that will surely transport many to his childhood. This is a very creative representation of Tai and Agumon with their appearances from the first season of Digimon. All done with the help of 3D printing.

The representation of Thai it is very well done, especially the hair which earned the cosplayer many compliments. They indicated that her work reminded them of the times of the first PlayStation since her character seems to be the protagonist of a game from that time.

of his pair of Tai and Agumon, this last one is the one that left us a little to owe. Some comments even emphasized that he is a bit “ugly”. This also admitted dordchn who said he miscalculated the proportions of the little t-rex. Sure with a few adjustments it will be phenomenal.

Although it may agumon didn’t look as good as the rest of his cosplay, we can’t deny that it’s a very good job. What’s more Tai and Agumon they are a pair of partners that we don’t often see represented, so it’s nice to know that someone gives them love. What did you think?

