A Twitch streamers Of Elden Ring is playing using a very special control system: his brain signalswith truly incredible, futuristic results.

To attempt the feat is the streamer PerriKaryal playing while wearing an electroencephalogram (EEG) on his head. Ours managed to assign keys to some states of her brain activity, as she explained herself:

“I use an EEG (brain imaging device) to monitor my brain activity on the screen. It works by sending the brain’s electrical activity to the sensor pad on my head, using a saline solution as a conductor. I trained it to recognize certain states and wired them to the attack button.”

Naturally PerriKaryal didn’t improvise, but started from her parents psychology studies to attempt this experiment (he has a master’s degree in the subject).

Of course, it’s not the first time that i EEG signals they’ve been linked to some video games, but never to one as difficult as Elden Ring. PerriKaryal himself stated that the technology he is using is actually very simple: “It detects the different electrical activities and patterns of my brain and can recognize the difference between how it works while talking to you or while attacking.”

“I imagine pushing something forward like this” he then explained, assuming an expression of attack. In an instant her character stepped forward and attacked. She continued, “When I imagine pushing something forward, the brain activity is different than when I’m talking to you. It’s really super simple and you can add more commands, but the more there are, the more complicated and confusing it becomes.”