According to the “Last Generation” plan, nationwide protests are intended to shake up the country. How exactly the disruptive actions should look like is so far unclear.

Munich – Hardly has the occupation of the village of Lützerath ended than climate activists announce their next steps. While the protests about Lützerath or the clearing of the Hambach forest were essentially concentrated in one place, the new plan by the activist collective “Last Generation” represents a change in approach. Now they want the blockade and disruption actions to be carried out across the whole country expand.

Climate activists announce nationwide actions: “Will take to the streets massively”

A year ago, the protest group “Last Generation” celebrated the premiere of the method of lane blocking in Berlin. The reactions to the actions are mixed and cause controversy both locally and online. Despite the sometimes fierce criticism of the methods, “resistance is greater than ever before,” announced Aimée van Baalen, a spokeswoman for the group, at a press event on Monday. “We will take to the streets massively.” She also hopes for further support from civil society. That is a “decisive factor,” said van Baalen.

“In every town and village”: A wave of protests in the fight for climate protection should grow

From Monday, February 6th, protest actions are to disrupt public life “in all regions of Germany”, as the German Press Agency (dpa) further reports. However, the spokeswoman left the media representatives on site in the dark about the nature of the protest. The activist collective has become known not only for the road blockades, but also for throwing mashed potatoes at museum works of art. Now a wave of protest is to “take to every town and village”, which the activists plan to join in more and more people.

Social Council: “Last Generation” with a special request to the Federal Government

According to the dpa, in the context of the announced wave of protests, the “Last Generation” is making another demand of the federal government. The latter is called upon to install a “social council”. More precisely: A committee of randomly drawn people who are to draw up a plan for climate neutrality from the year 2030.

Since the protest and especially the fines are by no means cheap, the organization collects donations. These are now so extensive that certain activists can draw fixed salaries. The collective is also largely sponsored by a US fund, for whose founder civil disobedience is an appropriate means in the fight for the climate.

