In this year’s edition of the Journalistic Excellence Contest of the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA), EL TIEMPO journalists were the big winners in two categories, Best Cartoon and Best Infographic.

On the one hand, the cartoonist Ignacio Villamil, known as MiL, was the winner for Best Cartoon for his work called ‘Sergio Ramírez is ordered to be arrested’. The IAPA highlighted his “sharpness and economy of means” to illustrate “the totalitarian drift of the Daniel Ortega regime against freedom of expression.”

On the other hand, the special ‘James Web Space Telescope. A new era of exploration’ won the award for Best Infographic for “highlighting, through

attractive images, simple graphs and data of interest, the importance of

James Web Telescope for Space Research”.

The 2022 IAPA Grand Prize for Press Freedom was awarded to the 13 Mexican journalists killed in the exercise of their profession during the last year: Sheila Johana García Olivera, Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi, Luis Enrique Ramírez, Armando Linares, Juan Carlos Muñiz, Jorge Camero, Heber Lopez Vasquez, Roberto

Toledo, Lourdes Maldonado, Margarito Martínez, José Luis Gamboa, Alfredo Cardoso Echeverría and Fredy López Arévalo.

