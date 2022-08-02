During certain weekends, Ubisoft usually make some of their games available for free to all users, this has happened a couple of times with Rainbow Six Siege and even with The Division. And now, it’s the turn for you far cry 6 be made available to all players who are interested in giving it a chance in the near future.

Through their social networks, Ubisoft announced that the next August 4th the game will be released on the different platforms, all to finish the test of the full game the day 7 of the same month. In addition, for those who wish to stay playing permanently, the title will have a price of 60%, and the final figure will depend on the chosen store.

Play this weekend for free in co-op as you save Yara, fight Danny Trejo, go Rambo-style, play the Stranger Things event, and more! Play #FarCry6:👉https://t.co/zog7GE0XuL pic.twitter.com/kUJAtAueUc — Ubisoft Latam (@UbisoftLatam) August 2, 2022

To this free weekend of far cry 6 It is added that some of the additional content will be available in the game, all so that users can play cooperatively online. Additionally, players will be able to transfer all of their earned progress to the purchased version once this extensive demo is over.

It is worth remembering that even if the game has been downloaded, it will have an expiration date, so it is not some kind of gift, but a test to convince users to buy your copy. This is not new, because it also applies switch with its online service and it will also happen with the demos of 2 hours of PSPlus.

Remember that far cry 6 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Ubisoft