After chapter 57 of “El Señor de los Cielos” 8, fans of the Telemundo soap opera were eager to know what would happen to Aurelio Casillas as Rafael Amaya after an explosive encounter with the DEA was anticipated. However, the new episode will not arrive this Friday the 7th as expected. So when? The chain has already issued a response and in the following lines we will tell you more details.

“El señor de los cielos 8” returned to Telemundo loaded with scenes of sex, drama and action, but not all the sequences made it to TV. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

“The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 58: why won’t it be released this Friday the 7th?

Although we were about to see how Aurelio Casillas rose up against the DEA, chapter 58 of “The lord of the skies” 8 will have to wait a bit to premiere on Telemundo. According to a new preview presented by the TV network, the episode will not air this Friday, April 7, but on Monday the 10th.

Although the details for this time change were not specified, its absence on TV would be linked to the Easter celebrations, as is happening with episode 194 of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10.

Where can you see “The Lord of the Skies” 8?

To see “The lord of the skies” 8 you must connect with the Telemundo channel, from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm (Peruvian time). In case you do not have access to the aforementioned television network, you can opt for an online transmission service. Specifically, you have the option of using the Telemundo app (available for iOS and Android).

For those living in the United States, the show can also be viewed via the Peacock streaming service. Likewise, YouTube has several of the chapters of this eighth season, but they are not complete.