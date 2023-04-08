Mayor will stay in Brazil for private engagements to focus on MPs and new fiscal rule

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), will accompany the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), alongside almost 40 congressmen, on the trip to China. The head of the chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was invited, but will not go. Lira will have commitments in Brazil and should focus on analyzing the new fiscal rule and processing the provisional measures. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, promised to send the project of the new spending cap to Congress next week. The day has not yet been defined, but there is an expectation that it will be on Tuesday (April 11).