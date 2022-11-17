EL PAÍS América has collected this Wednesday the Digital Media LATAM Award for the best Latin American news website of the year. A recognition given by the World Association of Publishers (the World Association of News Publishers, WAN-IFRA, for its acronym in English). This newspaper has also been awarded the prize for best newsletter by american, a weekly newsletter with a gender perspective that reaches readers every Sunday. The members of the jury valued 120 projects from 62 companies from all over Latin America.

EL PAÍS América, directed by Jan Martínez Ahrens, offers readers an overview of the region through its extensive network of journalists, analysts, columnists, editors, photographers and videographers, as well as specialists in social networks, audiences and designers for offer readers the best multimedia information and a good user experience both on the web and on the cell phone and mobile application. The teams, which are distributed in newsrooms throughout the continent, are made up of journalists of different nationalities, which makes it possible to combine local knowledge with correspondent visions. From this continental vocation, the newspaper is also deepening its successful penetration in the United States, with content in English and an edition aimed at the American public.

“Making EL PAÍS América means building a high-quality referential newspaper based on reading and trust,” said the regional director of this newspaper, Jan Martínez Ahrens, when collecting the award in the city of Mérida, Yucatán. He has also emphasized the context of violence in which journalists work throughout the continent and has dedicated the award to the union: “I take advantage of this forum to pay tribute to all those journalists in Mexico and the rest of the continent who fulfill their task despite threats, kidnappings and murders. We at EL PAÍS do not forget them. This award goes to them.”

“EL PAÍS América redoubled its commitment to Latin America, expanding the newsrooms in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Chile and reinforcing its coverage with the aim of offering Latin American readers a global character, with its principles of independence and rigor, but also a perspective to the most relevant events in each country, with journalists and a wide network of reporters and analysts among the world leaders in the media”, highlighted the World Association of Publishers.

The newspaper EL PAÍS has redoubled its commitment to Latin America with its digital versions in Mexico, which started on July 1, 2020, and those of Colombia, Argentina and Chile, launched on May 8 of this year. Along with EL PAÍS América, other media have also been recognized such as The Brazilian Report Y The nation from Argentina.

american, a project coordinated by the journalists Lorena Arroyo, Sally Palomino and Almudena Barragán, has become one of the main bulletins of the American edition of EL PAÍS. Since its launch in October 2021, the newsletter has opened an important space to contribute ideas on feminism and the gender perspective. “They decided to launch it at a time when feminist movements are stronger than ever and have taken the lead in many social changes that we have seen in recent years in Latin America: the decriminalization of abortion, the fight against violence femicide, forced disappearance, the rights of girls, boys and adolescents”, highlights the organization of the award in the announcement.

Week after week, some twenty journalists from EL PAÍS America in the delegations of Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico and the United States, most of them women, have been passing through the bulletin. Their voices and stories, often told from a very personal point of view, help to show the different approaches to the feminist struggle. In less than a year, Americanas has managed to add thousands of subscribers (women and men) from all over the region who have found in the newsletter a channel in which to be aware of feminism and gender issues and to be aware of the obstacles that they exist on the road to equality.

With the passing of the numbers, the newsletter she has managed to create a collective and global voice of what it means to be a woman in America and has documented the advances and setbacks of the feminist struggle. “Thank you to all the women who fight for their rights and fight against violence and discrimination every day. Thank you for letting us tell your stories. They are true agents of change who are transforming this world”, says the journalist from EL PAÍS, Almudena Barragán, when accepting the award.

About to celebrate ten years since its launch and with more than 40 million readers, the EL PAÍS America website is a benchmark for regional information and the defense of democratic values ​​in an area of ​​almost 700 million inhabitants, where threats to the press and the deterioration of freedom of expression are increasing. As the director of EL PAÍS América, Jan Martínez Ahrens, affirms, the newspaper “has the nationality of its readers: an open, plural audience interested in the great keys of today. We address them, beyond borders, with accurate information, extensive research and the best firms on the continent”.

