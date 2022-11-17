daddy yankee Y Bad Bunny They are two outstanding interpreters of the urban genre who enjoy great popularity for their several years of musical career, especially the first, who has been called the ‘King of Reggaeton’ and has served as an influence for many younger artists of the same musical scene. .

In recent months, there has been much speculation about who would take the lead in the genre due to the announcement of the withdrawal from the ‘Cangri’ stages, as he is giving his last musical tour, “La última vuelta”, to finally rest and spend time with your loved ones.

Faced with this situation, there are those who have pointed out that the ideal candidate is Bad Bunny, given the large community of fans that it brings together and the multiple awards and recognitions that it has built in its career as an interpreter.

Is Bad Bunny aiming to be Daddy Yankee’s replacement?

This is precisely what the author of “La gasoline” sat down to talk about in an interview for the YouTube channel Alofoke Radio Show. When the interviewer spoke about the possibility that the interpreter of “Me porto bonito” assumes the role of the new ‘king’ of the genre, Daddy Yankee, instead of rushing to envision such a scenario, he preferred to analyze it.

“ Bad is excellent, he is a tremendous artist, a superstar, a phenomenon, but does he want to be the leader of a movement? questioned at first.

Why does Daddy Yankee doubt a possible leadership of Bad Bunny?

Then he continued: “I’d love to. There is no better person to take that position and he is showing it. But that’s what I mean. Right now, he’s going through an incredible time.”

With his words, Daddy hinted that Bad Bunny might not be ready to take on a much more demanding role in the music industry, since, to date, he already enjoys great fame and success. Going further would be leaving his comfort zone, daring into the unknown, and he doesn’t know if his colleague would be willing to take such a risk.