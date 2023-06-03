Chihuahua.- To pass 87 years and 6 months in jail was sentenced Leocadio Enrique PGalias “The Kike”for him murder of two people in 2020.
Judgment and details
The District Attorney for the Western Zone obtained a guilty verdict of 87 years and 6 months sentence issued by a Prosecution Court of the Benito Juárez Judicial District against Leocadio Enrique, for him crime of qualified homicide.
Through ministerial investigations it was shown that “El Kike” and other mendeprived of life José Manuel MG, and Merino CC in events recorded on the morning of April 1, 2020In the town of Nacayvo, municipality of Bocoyna.
In the facts, shot with guns the victims when they were in the mountains, and later the bodies went up to a vehicle Ford Lobo pick up, white, cab and a half2004 model, moving them to a ravine in riquinapuchi, municipality of Bocoynawhere they were thrown.
elements of the State Investigation Agency they achieved the capture of “The Kike” on July 6, 2021 for another crime in the Chihuahua mountains, and was later linked to the process for the double homicide.
In addition to the prison sentence, they were condemned to pay the amount of one million 246 thousand 986 pesos for the repair of the damage.
It is worth mentioning that the investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office were able to establish that The one now sentenced was “in charge of the square in the town of Pitorreal”Where was it under the orders of his cousinJosé Noriel Portillo Gil, alias “El Chueco”, crime leader found dead last March, in Sinaloa.
“The Crooked”
As already reported, “The Crooked” was designated as the main responsible for the homicide of two jesuit priests, a tour guide and a baseball player in it town of Cerocahui he June 20, 2021.
“The Crooked” was found dead in a gap of the municipality of Choixin sinaloawith at least one bullet in the headand around the body were found 16 shell casings .223 caliberof AR-15 rifleaccording to authorities.
