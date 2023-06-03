Chihuahua.- To pass 87 years and 6 months in jail was sentenced Leocadio Enrique PG alias “The Kike” for him murder of two people in 2020.

The District Attorney for the Western Zone obtained a guilty verdict of 87 years and 6 months sentence issued by a Prosecution Court of the Benito Juárez Judicial District against Leocadio Enrique, for him crime of qualified homicide .

Through ministerial investigations it was shown that “El Kike” and other mendeprived of life José Manuel MG, and Merino CC in events recorded on the morning of April 1, 2020In the town of Nacayvo, municipality of Bocoyna.

In the facts, shot with guns the victims when they were in the mountains, and later the bodies went up to a vehicle Ford Lobo pick up, white, cab and a half2004 model, moving them to a ravine in riquinapuchi, municipality of Bocoynawhere they were thrown.

elements of the State Investigation Agency they achieved the capture of “The Kike” on July 6, 2021 for another crime in the Chihuahua mountains, and was later linked to the process for the double homicide.

In addition to the prison sentence, they were condemned to pay the amount of one million 246 thousand 986 pesos for the repair of the damage.