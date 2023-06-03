An 89-year-old woman died in the fire of an apartment in via Sergio Forti, in the Mostacciano area, in Rome. The fire that broke out at dawn yesterday left no way out for the old woman, who had walking problems, while her husband managed to save himself. The woman’s body was found by firefighters and police officers who arrived at the scene. The causes of the fire, which occurred on the fifth floor of the building, are still to be ascertained.