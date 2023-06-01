The result of the municipal and regional elections of May 28 in Spain meant a remittance in national politics. Although the Spanish Social Workers Party (PSOE) governs in coalition with the leftist alliance of Unidas Podemos, both movements lost. While the victor in the elections was the right-wing Popular Party (PP), which obtained the most votes and is revived after a hard electoral blow in 2019. Is Spain turning to the right? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

Will the Spanish left unite to confront the right? Will the PP manage to return to the Moncloa Palace after five years of being in the opposition? What is at stake within the European Union? We analyze it from the hand of our guests:

– Julio Embid, political scientist and writer, general director of Institutional Relations of the Government of Aragon between 2017 and 2019 and has worked with the PSOE.

– José Ramón Riera, political economist, businessman critical of the Government of Pedro Sánchez and one of the two authors of the book ‘El Precio de las Autonomías’.