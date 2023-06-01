The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah has implemented traffic improvements on Sheikh Zayed Road in the emirate, by adding a new lane on the road between Sheikh Humaid bin Saqr Al Qasimi intersection, adjacent to the Flying Saucer building, towards Kuwait Square, parallel to the Ramla and Fayhaa areas.

This comes as part of a package of traffic improvement projects implemented by the authority at the emirate level, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the vigorous follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council. For the Emirate, and his permanent directives to develop and diversify road networks in accordance with the highest international standards for traffic safety to achieve sustainable development.

The Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, Eng. Yousef Khamis Al-Othmani, revealed that the project represented the implementation of a free, direct, non-stop link on Sheikh Zayed Road with a length of 800 meters for drivers coming from Sheikh Humaid bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street and Al Dhaid Road directly towards Kuwait Square, indicating that the new lane It positively affected the flow of traffic on the road, reduced accident rates, and reduced congestion, pointing out that the road is one of the vital roads in the emirate and witnesses increased traffic at peak times.

He explained that the implementation stages of the project consisted of removing interlock layers from the sidewalk, and joining the side exits with the shoulder of the road to form a new lane with a total length of 800 meters, so that the road would consist of 4 lanes instead of 3 lanes, indicating that the project was implemented within a period of 60 days.

Al-Othmani pointed out that the authority is working continuously, with all its engineering and technical teams, to monitor the roads that need to add new lanes, through several field visits, and conducting the necessary studies, in preparation for submitting them for implementation, as they are approved and implemented according to a specific timetable from the authority, as they are It works to raise the efficiency of roads and find appropriate traffic solutions.





The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah seeks to achieve the highest levels of road users’ satisfaction through service road projects, by securing a safe traffic environment for vehicles on the roads, and by providing roads with international specifications and quality in traffic safety, implemented through advanced equipment and mechanisms in accordance with the standard standards followed in the implementation of works. roads in the emirate.

In order to improve the work mechanism and provide qualitative services and projects that meet the needs of customers, the Roads and Transport Authority receives all proposals and opinions from the public, in order to complete its study in a way that leads to improving performance, within studied engineering frameworks, while evaluating those proposals, and transferring the appropriate ones for implementation after doing what is necessary. .